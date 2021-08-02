england-star-and-partner-welcome-bouncing-baby-boy,-posts-heartfelt-message-after-his-birth

James Maddison is the latest father at the moment after making an announcement of his newborn baby

The Leicester City midfielder and his partner Kennedy Alexa welcomed a bouncing baby boy and called him Leo Cruz

The England international has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Arsenal this summer window

James Maddison was happy to announce that he is now a father after his partner Kennedy Alexa was delivered of a baby boy on 31 July, 2021.

Maddison’s excitement about his son

The Leicester City star who has been linked with Arsenal could not hide his emotions as he took to his Instagram to send a loving message to his lover and son:

James Maddison and Kennedy Alexa welcome baby boy leo Cruz.

“Leo Cruz Maddison 31/07/21. Welcome to the world son. I love you with all my heart. Kennedy Alexa you were amazing sweetheart.”

The couples made the announcement of their child in May after the England international bought baby kits.

Maddison formerly dated Love Island star Molly Mae Hague before moving on to Alexa who he has been seeing for over a year now.

Maddison’s future at the King Power Stadium

The 24-year-old has been continuously linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium as Arsenal have been reported to be interested in Maddison.

However, reports claim that the former Norwich star has ruled out a move to north London and would help the Foxes win trophies following his statement on the club’s TV channel LCTV.

“I’m feeling really good.

“We had quite a long break from the last day of the season to the first day back and you need that break.

“You get that hunger back, the motivation back and you come back almost ready.

“Obviously we got success last year by winning the FA Cup but that doesn’t come by fluke.

“You want to install that winning mentality but it doesn’t come by just saying it out loud – you have to actually do it and put it into practice in training.”

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Kelechi Iheanacho salvaged a draw for Leicester City against Championship side Queens Park Rangers as the match ended in a 3-3 draw, Soccernet, LCFC.

The Nigerian striker who made an appearance as a second-half substitute scored a late penalty to help the Foxes earn a draw in the six-goal thriller.

The 24-year-old redeemed himself after losing a penalty during the shoot-out loss to Wycombe in their previous encounter.

