England send Germany out and Ukraine leave it late – Euro 2020 Football Daily – The Guardian

England have knocked Germany out of Euro 2020 with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane on a dramatic day at Wembley. Gareth Southgate’s selections were vindicated, even if he did need Jack Grealish to come off the bench and wake everyone up.

Jordan Pickford was great in the England goal, and Thomas Müller was kind enough to miss the kind of one-on-one chance you’d expect him to score. England head to Rome where they will face Ukraine after Artem Dovbyk’s late extra-time winner knocked out 10-man Sweden at Hampden Park.