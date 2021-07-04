England roar past Ukraine to reach semi-finals – Euro 2020 Football Daily – The Guardian

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email.

England have sent Ukraine out of the Euros with a comprehensive victory in Rome with two goals from Harry Kane, one for Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson’s first goal for his country.

Raheem Sterling was great again, Jadon Sancho looked good, but Ukraine did not. Luke Shaw played a blinder on Jose Mourinho’s new home ground. England pressed as a team and never looked like conceding – are we in a parallel universe?

And it’s Denmark that England will face in Wednesday’s semi-final at Wembley, after their hard-fought 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in Baku.