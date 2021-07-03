england-humiliate-ukraine-at-euro-2020-quarter-finals,-set-up-meeting-with-denmark-in-the-semis

Ukraine vs England ended 4-0 in favour of the Three Lions as they qualify into the Euro 2020 semi finals with ease

England got their goals through their talisman and captain Harry Kane as Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson grabbed one each

Gareth Southgate’s men who are yet to concede a goal in the tournament will now play Denmark for a place in the finals

England qualified into the Euro 2020 semi finals following a 4-0 win over Ukraine in their quarter final clash played at the Stadio Olimpico.

Gareth Southgate’s men produced another outstanding performance as they outclassed Andriy Shevchenko’s side, scoring one goal in the first half and three others in the second 45 minutes.

Harry Kane who started the competition late in terms of goalscoring as he got on the scoresheet in the fourth minute of the game.

Raheem sterling got the credit for the goal after sleeking in a through between many yellow shirts for the Tottenham striker to slide in with finish to make it 1-0.

Ukraine woke up from sleep as Roman Yaremchuk capitalized on an error made by Carl Walker but Jordan Pickford made a two-handed save to keep England in the lead.

It was the turn of Declan Rice for force brilliant stop from Ukrainian goalkeeper George Buschan who saved the midfielder’s swerving shot with both hands.

England continued from where the left off in the 47th minute as Harry Maguire rose highest to head home a Luke Shaw’s set-piece to male it 2-0.

It was 3-0 in the 50h minute as Shaw again delivered another telling cross as Kane headed through the legs

Kane nearly scored a hat-trick as his volley produced an acrobatic save Buschan. But the resulting corner saw Jordan Henderson head home England’s fourth goal to make it 4-0.

The Three Lions held on for the victory and qualify for their second consecutive semi finals in a major tournament as they prepare to face Denmark in the last four.

