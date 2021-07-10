england-fined-for-laser-incident-during-semifinal-win-over-denmark

(CNN) The English Football Association (FA) has been fined $35,600 (30,000 euros) by UEFA after a supporter pointed a laser at the key moment of England’s Euro 2020 semifinal win over Denmark on Wednesday.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had a laser shone in his face as England captain Harry Kane stepped up to take an extra-time penalty.

Schmeichel saved the penalty, but Kane pounced on the the rebound and his goal proved decisive in a 2-1 win that ensured England’s passage to Sunday’s final against Italy.

The UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) confirmed on Saturday that the fine also took into account “disturbances” caused by England supporters during the national anthems and the lighting of fireworks by its fans.