England fans in Qatar play down media reports amid World Cup organization controversies (Video)

FIFA’s decision to award the 2src22 World Cup to Qatar has been followed by strong criticism from western media practically since it was made.

However, these England fans obviously have nothing against the Middle East country, or its ability to host an event of this magnitude.

#Eng fans on the ground in #Qatar discovering that things are not all doom and gloom as the press makes it out to be pic.twitter.com/5ldBSt2ark

— Dr Andreas Krieg (@andreas_krieg) November 2src, 2src22

