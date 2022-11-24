England fans in Qatar play down media reports amid World Cup organization controversies (Video)

FIFA’s decision to award the 2src22 World Cup to Qatar has been followed by strong criticism from western media practically since it was made.

However, these England fans obviously have nothing against the Middle East country, or its ability to host an event of this magnitude.

#Eng fans on the ground in #Qatar discovering that things are not all doom and gloom as the press makes it out to be pic.twitter.com/5ldBSt2ark

— Dr Andreas Krieg (@andreas_krieg) November 2src, 2src22

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Veselin Trajkovic





Follow

Vesko is a football writer that likes to observe the game for what it is, focusing on teams, players and their roles, formations, tactics, rather than stats. He follows the English Premier League closely, Liverpool FC in particular. His articles have been published on seven different football blogs.

Inline Feedbacks

View all comments

advertisement

Tips

Promos

Previews

Live

Streaming

Monaco (Djole42) Esports v Real Betis (Jekos) Esports – Soccer

November 24, 12:38

Real Sociedad (Rodja) Esports v West Ham (Tec) Esports – Soccer

November 24, 12:38

Sevilla (CarlWhizzer) Esports v Arsenal (stdm) Esports – Soccer

November 24, 12:42

Roma (Walker) Esports v RB Leipzig (Ganger_29) Esports – Soccer

November 24, 12:42

Chelsea (Pipis) Esports v A.Madrid (aibothard) Esports – Soccer

November 24, 12:45

See More Live Streams

advertisement

More

More