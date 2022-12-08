England fans all express concern over the same player despite advantage vs Senegal

Supporters of the England national team have taken to social media in numbers on Sunday evening, to express concern over the efforts of a key member of the nation’s backline.

Gareth Southgate’s men, of course, are currently locked in action.

After comfortably topping a World Cup group featuring all of Wales, Iran and the United States of America, the Three Lions were tasked with a Last-16 showdown with African giants Senegal.

England, for obvious reasons, headed into proceedings viewed as widespread favourites to book a spot in the competition’s quarter-finals, where world champions France lie in wait.

And, despite not particularly impressing when it comes to performance thus far, as things stand, a spot in the final eight is precisely what Southgate and co. are headed towards.

This comes owing to a solitary Jordan Henderson strike, netted against the run of play late in the first-half.

As alluded to above, though, despite their current advantage when it comes to scoreline, many of an England persuasion remain concerned, owing largely to the display of one member of the country’s first-choice XI.

Taking to social media in their absolute droves on Sunday night, the Three Lions faithful have taken aim at Harry Maguire, amid what has proven a less-than-impressive individual showing to date.

In turn, though he has enjoyed a solid World Cup on the whole, the prospect of Manchester United stopper Maguire facing off against the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in the next round has set alarm bells ringing late this evening:

Maguire struggling against the pace. Twice now he’s looked uncomfortable.

— Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) December 4, 2022

This has not been a masterclass in building up from the back from Maguire and Stones so far. Given it away half a dozen times already and looking very vulnerable. If they were playing France they’d be out of sight.

— Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) December 4, 2022

I’m sorry but Harry Maguire is a liability. No pace, can’t pass. I don’t see how Southgate thinks he’s an international level centre back.

— Ryan (@ryanhall587) December 4, 2022

Maguire has had a few shaky moments so far here. Not showing the same composure as during the group stage. Bellingham looking the brightest for #eng but all pretty cagey stuff in the opening 25 minutes.

— James Olley (@JamesOlley) December 4, 2022

If we do get through this one Mbappe is going to turn Maguire inside out.

— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) December 4, 2022

England look totally lost and slow with a midfield of 3 defensive first players. The Harry Maguire effect of having to over support your center back because he’s a liability #ENGSEN

— 🔰 OnionBagFC 🔰 (@onionbag_fc) December 4, 2022

Maguire having a disaster class so far.

— Skengzema 🇦🇷 (@duanepongo) December 4, 2022

Harry Maguire is so bad. Absolutely awful. Get this man off the pitch.

— Neymar (@ICanRel8_) December 4, 2022

I just imagined Dembele getting isolated vs Maguire like that😭😭😭

— zak🪡(🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇷🇯🇵🇲🇦) (@ZakKnowsBall) December 4, 2022

If Maguire is struggling tonight imagine France 😨😨😨

— CeeJay⚡️👷🏼‍♂️ (@CeeJay_EFC) December 4, 2022

