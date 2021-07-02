england-fan,-29,-collapsed-and-died-in-pub-after-harry-kane-scored-goal-against-germany

Charlie Naughton collapsed and died while watching England’s Euro 2020 match against Germany. (GoFundMe)

An England fan collapsed and died in a pub as Harry Kane scored his country’s second goal against Germany at the Euros.

Charlie Naughton, 29, from London, was in his local pub watching the last 16 match of Euro 2020 on Tuesday with family and friends.

After Kane scored England’s second goal, Mr Naughton collapsed and, despite the efforts of paramedics, later died.

More than £11,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page, set up by friend Rowan Maclennan, to pay for funeral costs.

A tribute on the page reads: “Our darling boy Charlie was suddenly take from us on Tuesday, 29 June, as Harry Kane scored the second goal for England.

“He was watching the football in his local pub surrounded by family and friends when he suddenly collapsed.

“The emergency services worked tirelessly for three hours to save him but our boy Charlie sadly passed away.

“Charlie had just turned 29 years old and was a passionate supporter of his club and country – Chelsea and England.

“This poignant moment in British history that will be remembered by all but for all of Charlie’s family and friends this will be the most devastating time of their lives.”

In a Facebook tribute, Charlie’s sister, Dollie Naughton, wrote: “My darling brother Charlie.

“Words can’t explain the pain we are all in right now, you truly are one in a million.

“They really do take the best cos you sure was Char. Sleep tight my angel, I’ll love you forever and I’ll see you again one day.”

Chelsea and England players Reece James and Mason Mount paid tribute to Mr Naughton on Twitter.

James tweeted: “Rest in peace Charlie”.

