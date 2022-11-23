England captain Harry Kane banned from wearing ‘OneLove’ armband at World Cup

An insight into yet another restriction set to be placed on players at this winter’s Qatar World Cup has been forthcoming late on Sunday evening.

The information surrounds the use of the widely-hailed ‘OneLove’ captain’s armband at the competition.

As confirmed by a host of reliable sources, the English FA have been informed by tournament organisers FIFA that Harry Kane will not be permitted to don the armband in question.

For those not aware, the ‘OneLove’ campaign aims to promote diversity and inclusion across the football landscape, for those of all races, genders and persuasions.

And Kane, for his part, was one of a number of captains expected to take to the pitch in the Middle East with the symbol emblazoned across his arm.

Amongst the others to have made their plans to utilise the band clear are Germany’s Manuel Neuer, and Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk.

As per The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace, though:

‘The Football Association has been told by Fifa its regulations do not allow for Harry Kane to wear the “OneLove” armband designed to express solidarity with marginalised people, including the criminalised gay community, at the Qatar World Cup finals.’

Should Kane, and England, opt to defy FIFA’s wishes, then the Tottenham Hotspur standout is expected to be immediately booked upon play kicking into gear between the Three Lions and Iran on Monday.

‘Worse than Sunday league team’: Qatar slammed after World Cup opener

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador: Match report, player ratings, reaction & more

–