enforcement-directorate-raids-2-more-flats,-shop-linked-to-arpita

KOLKATA: Officials of the

Enforcement Directorate

, probing the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam, on Tuesday conducted search operations at two flats and another shop allegedly linked to

Arpita Mukherjee

, a close aide of suspended

TMC

leader

Partha Chatterjee

.

Sleuths of ED raided two flats in South Kolkata during the day, along with another nail art shop in the northern part of the city, agency sources said.

ED had earlier recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery, from her two apartments in Tollygunge and Belghoria areas.

Earlier in the day, Mukherjee, on her arrival at ESI hospital in Joka for medical check-up, told waiting reporters that money was placed in her residences without her knowledge.

Chatterjee, who has been relieved of his ministerial duties, had said on a past occasion that he was a “victim of a conspiracy” and expressed displeasure over the TMC’s action to suspend him and remove him from organisational posts.

