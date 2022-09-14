Home NEWS Energy Transition: FG to adopt natural gas-based transport system for Nigerian cities
NEWS

Energy Transition: FG to adopt natural gas-based transport system for Nigerian cities

by News
7 views
Energy Transition: FG to adopt natural gas-based transport system for Nigerian cities

In a bid to boost Nigeria’s $1.9 million Energy Transition Plan and adopt more natural gas to reduce emissions, the Federal Government has finalized a report on the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) based Transportation System in Nigeria’s urban cities.

The report was received by the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola A. Adegoroye on Tuesday in Abuja.

It was also supported by the World Bank to highlight measures Nigeria can take in entering the system.

What they are saying
The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola A. Adegoroye, received the report on “Implementation-Ready Report on National Strategy Development for the Adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) based Transportation System in Nigeria’s Urban Cities”

The Minister received the report stating that “Green House gas emissions poses health and dire environment consequences and Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind considering that she is a signatory to Green House Emission Policy aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the country”.

News continues after this ad

He acknowledged that the report would be given prompt attention, citing sponsorship from the World Bank, and the Ministry of Environment highlighting strategic steps to take in the adoption of CNG vehicles in the transportation sector.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last month that Mele Kyari, the CEO of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has stated that the company plans to triple Nigeria’s natural gas reserves from over 200 trillion cubic feet to 600 trillion cubic feet.
Kyari stated this at the launch of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan where he said the plan aims to see Nigeria reach its net zero targets by 2060 by investing in low carbon emission opportunities including natural gas, and also take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in a decade.
Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed revealed that Nigeria’s Energy Transition plan requires spending $1.9 trillion, up to 2060, including $410 billion above Business as usual.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Moderna sues rival COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer and...

Dell ceases all Russian operations after August offices...

US to name Arctic ambassador eying Russia and...

What triggered the latest fighting in Tigray?

France’s Macron concludes Algeria visit with new pact

EU says Serbia, Kosovo settle dispute over identity...

US woman denied abortion wants clarity on ‘vague’...

What’s in the affidavit that led FBI to...

Angola governing party claims victory, opposition rejects results

Ethiopia forces accused of deadly attack as Tigray...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.