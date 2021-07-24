Emmanuel Macron and Jill Biden show their appreciation. Photograph: Jeff Roberson/AP

The discipline is organic with genetically modified components: born from impromptu street battles, its rapid growth carefully nurtured by Fiba, basketball’s international governing body. Introduced to the Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2010, it joined the international calendar in 2012 with a 3×3 world championships and World Tour and Fiba set up an online community and rating system.

The men’s and women’s Olympic 3×3 tournaments each comprise eight teams, with the medals decided on 28 July. Games are held on a half-court, with the team in the lead after 10 minutes or the first to reach 21 points the winner. Successful close-range shots garner one point, while those outside the arc are worth two. The ball is slightly smaller than in the 5×5 game to promote snappier handling, there’s a 12-second shot clock, one substitute per team, and in-game coaching is not allowed. With only one hoop and a frantic pace, it is end-to-same-end stuff.

“It is a quick game and you have to be ready to play from the start, and we impress upon our players that we want to play as fast as we can and know that nothing is ever safe,” Kara Lawson, the US coach, said. “There might be two minutes left and you might be in the lead and there are so many possessions that it can vanish pretty quickly. Urgency is important on both sides of the ball.”

Another key difference from the traditional format is that the US are not all-conquering. A men’s team without active NBA players did not even reach Tokyo, losing to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the qualifying tournament. Serbia and Latvia are the men’s favourites in Japan.

The US can call on a roster of WNBA players but suffered a setback a couple of days before the tournament when Katie Lou Samuelson of the Seattle Storm had to withdraw after contracting Covid-19. Still, they cruised through their second match of the evening, dispatching Mongolia 21-9 in only seven minutes on a night of thumping beats and empty seats.