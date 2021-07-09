end-sars:-ogun-panel-recommends-n200m-for-victims-of-police-brutality

Ogun State Judicial panel on police brutality has recommended that over N200 million be paid as compensation for 42 victims or families of victims brutality and extra-judicial killings by the police and other security agencies in the state.

The panel also recommended the investigation, discipline and where appropriate, prosecution of erring security agents to serve as deterrent and for justice.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) said this Friday while submitting reports of the panel to Governor Dapo Abiodun at his Okemosan office in Abeokuta.

Olugbemi, while urging the governor to carefully study the report and implement the recommendations, said the panel had painstakingly investigated petitions of brutality, rights violations and extra-judicial killings brought before it.

The panel chairman revealed that some of the victims of brutality have suffered brain damage, spinal cord injuries, permanent disability, death, loss of means of livelihood, seizure of properties and other atrocities.

He expressed concern that many of the cases were abandoned by the police during investigation, while the erring officers got promoted in the force.

In his remarks, Abiodun appreciated the panel members for having carried out the assignment diligently.

The governor assured that the recommendations of the panel would be implemented towards a peaceful society that engenders unity and mutual trust.

He said that copies of the panel would be forwarded to the police authority and the Federal Government.