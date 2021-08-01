End Of Days Is The Only Movie Where Arnie Played A Human Character Who Dies – Screen Rant

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 model Terminators meet their doom quite a bit, but only in End of Days did Arnie play a human character who died. “The Austrian Oak,” as Schwarzenegger was dubbed during his professional bodybuilding days, first became a big star in Hollywood during the early 1980s, thanks to the success of Conan the Barbarian, Commando, and The Terminator. 1990s hits like Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Total Recall, and True Lies only strengthened his status as one of the top movie stars in the world.

Schwarzenegger would of course eventually go on to use his fame as a jumping-off point for his political ambitions, serving as Governor of California. While no politician is universally popular, his success goes to show just how much personal appeal Schwarzenegger possesses, despite some of the regrettable scandals he’s endured. That personal likeability likely goes a long way to explaining why Schwarzenegger doesn’t often die onscreen, like his surviving T-800 in Terminator: Genisys, as studios know audiences don’t want him to.

There’s one big exception to the ongoing pattern of there being few deaths in Schwarzenegger’s extensive filmography. That is the infamous portrayal of the T-800 model in the Terminator franchise, given that he has died in almost every installment of the franchise that the T-800 model has appeared in. However, the Genisys installment did buck this trend, allowing his character to survive at least once. being his near-constant deaths as T-800s in the Terminator franchise, with Genisys being the only one his character survived. Otherwise, his only human character to die is suicidal ex-cop Jericho Kane in 1999’s End of Days, a man who ends up being the last line of defense against Satan’s attempt to bring about the apocalypse.

In End of Days, Terminator’s Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Jericho Kane, a broken man who is emotionally devastated by the murder of his wife and daughter. He’s unwillingly thrust into action when Satan arrives in New York City, takes possession of a banker (Gabriel Byrne), and then attempts to forcibly impregnate a woman named Christine York with his child, an antichrist that would bring about the end of the world. Satan eventually possesses Jericho after losing the banker host, but he fights back and sacrifices his life to save Christine and the world. God then ferries his soul off to be with his family in Heaven.

End of Days was a box office letdown, considering its enormous budget. Whether any of that had to do with Schwarzenegger’s character dying is unclear, but it couldn’t have helped. Studios usually keep Schwarzenegger’s characters alive for the same reason behind the fact that he almost never plays villains, outside of rarities like Batman & Robin‘s hammy Mr. Freeze. Audiences like him too much and want to see him kill bad guys, not tearfully meet his maker, or torture innocent people. While Schwarzenegger continues to act, it seems unlikely he’ll die onscreen again, outside of Terminator movies.

