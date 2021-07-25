End insecurity to give Nigerians hope – Rev. Hayab tells FG

The Kaduna State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, has appealed to the government to take proactive steps to curtail the insecurity challenges Nigerians are facing in order to give them hope in the future.

Speaking TO bioreports on the release of the 28 abducted Bethel Baptist High School students on Sunday, Rev. Hayab noted that the ugly experience the kidnapped students went through in the hands of abductors is not a good development for the future of the country.

Recall that over 120 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna were abducted by kidnappers early this month from the school premises.

He said, “When l saw the released children, l felt so bad looking at their conditions. Children of their age made to spend about 20 days in the bush is really a story to tell of what is happening in the country, particularly in Kaduna state.

“The question I asked myself if these small children could be made to go through this type of hardship in the hands of kidnappers, how could such memories be erased from their minds and how could someone tells these children when they grow to be responsible and patriotic to their fatherland when the country allowed them to suffered in the hands of criminals?”

He asked, “So what are we telling the children that the country does not have government or security to protect them from the hands of criminals or the government is telling lies of what is happening.”

He called on the government to take proactive steps to arrest the security challenges Nigerians are going through and to give the younger generation confidence that it is for the people.

He pleaded with the kidnappers to please release the remaining students in their custody.

Insecurity: Kaduna CAN urges govt to listen to religious leaders, others