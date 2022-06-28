Home NEWS ENaira: AFF Partners CBN On Improved Adoption
NEWSNews Africa

ENaira: AFF Partners CBN On Improved Adoption

by News
12 views
enaira:-aff-partners-cbn-on-improved-adoption

African Fintech Foundry (AFF), in partnership has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bring together experts and stakeholders for the eNaira hackathon.

With the theme “eNaira – Africa’s Gateway to a Digital Economy,” the hybrid hackathon will bring together teams of talented entrepreneurs, developers, designers, solution developers, problem-solvers, out-of-the-box thinkers, and code magicians from Africa to develop innovative solutions that will drive improved adoption of the eNaira.

According to a statement by the organisers, registration for the eNaira hackathon, geared towards ideating innovative solutions for the newly launched digital currency, is billed to open on June 27, 2022, and run till July 21, 2022.

The organisers noted that the main event, which is billed to kick off from August 4, 2022, is part of efforts to drive financial inclusion, facilitate macroeconomic growth and integrate the Nigerian economy into the world-leading economies through innovation and cutting-edge emerging technologies.

It, therefore, urged interested participants to visit the eNaira Hackathon www.affcbnhack.com to register from June 27, 2022.

Speaking on innovation in Nigeria’s payments system ecosystem, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele recently said, “We cannot deny the fact that the newly introduced CBDC (eNaira) would be necessary in the future to ensure Nigeria is competitive as the world becomes increasingly digital. We have seen in the past few years how digital currencies have opened international economies to individuals who wield them and how seamless they have made trading, buying, investing and other economic activities.

“We desire to achieve this and more with the eNaira with the underlying goal to boost Nigeria’s economic outlook. Innovators at the hackathon will develop solutions in the areas of international remittance, trans-border payment, blockchain, financial inclusion, and trade (AfCTFA),” he added.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: He feels like a king – Ex-Chelsea...

Senate adjourns for Sallah break, to resume July...

Ex-Minister, Bolaji Abdullahi decries money politics in Nigeria

Akwa Ibom: APC youths demand removal of REC,...

Transfer: Bad news for Man United as De...

EPL: Luis Suarez’s new club revealed as Gerrard...

Cross River: Army accused of atrocity in Nko...

‘They are shooting hostages’ – Families of abducted...

Niger Gov, Bello swears in new commissioner

CJN announces commencement of 2022 vacation for High...

Leave a Reply