Emraan Hashmi has gone uber-fit for Tiger 3, check out his new look – The Indian Express









Emraan hashmi will play a negative role in Tiger 3. (Photo: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram)

Actor Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the shoot of the third film in Salman Khan’s popular Tiger franchise. He plays the antagonist in the movie and looks like he has gone through a lot of fitness routines to achieve this physique.

Recently, the actor shared a new picture of himself where he flaunted his chiseled abs. Sharing the photo, Hashmi wrote, “Only just the beginning!!! @miihiersinghofficial @kuhubhosle.” The photo left fans of the actor in awe of his physique. One of them commented on the photo saying, “Ohhh my my🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.. hotest@therealemraan.” Another wrote, “Good work!!!!👏”

Even before he signed the project, Hashmi was excited about working on Tiger 3. He told PTI, “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true.”

The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Now, the third film in the franchise will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The makers are expected to resume the shooting by the end of July.

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga where he donned the ‘khaki’ uniform and was pitted against John Abraham.