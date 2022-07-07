emotional-moment-singer-dice-ailes-surprised-his-mom-with-a-house-in-canada-(video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Shasha Damilola Alesh, better known as Dice Ailes, has bought his mother a house in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The 25-year-old left his mother greatly astonished when he took her for a tour of the new home.

The singer shared a heartwarming video showing him taking his mother round the home he had just purchased and thoroughly furnished for her on his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, July 6.

Sharing the video, the “Money Dance” crooner reiterated his love for his mother and noted that he could do practically anything for her happiness.

“I bought her a house… “Anything for you mum”, he captioned the video.

The delighted mum in the video, who had an astonished look on seeing the beautiful structure her son had acquired for her, gave him a tight hug and prayed that God would keep blessing him.

Watch video below,



