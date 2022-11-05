Emmerdale’s Naomi Anderson star Karene Peter’s life off-screen including surprising age

Having recently celebrated its 50th anniversary on our screens, it’s been an explosive few weeks on Emmerdale with four major characters being killed off after a terrifying storm took over the village.

But while fans of the ITV soap may have said goodbye to some well-established characters, there’s been some new faces who have arrived in the Dales in recent months.

And one of those is Karene Peter, who plays Naomi Anderson, who caused quite a stir in the village when she made her on-screen debut earlier this summer as Charles Anderson’s long-lost daughter.

So, as Naomi continues to ruffle feathers, let’s take a peek at Karene’s life off-screen…

Karene Peter made her debut on Emmerdale as Naomi Anderson in July

While Karene’s character Naomi may only be 22 years old, the soap actress is actually nearly a decade older than her on-screen role and recently celebrated her 30th birthday.

Taking to Instagram back in January, Karene beamed for the camera as she held a confetti filled balloon which was printed with the words “30 Happy Birthday”.

After celebrating the milestone birthday, the actress told her followers that she was “grateful” for the past year and that she was “blessed” for being given various opportunities, learning lots of lessons and for being surrounded by loving friends and family.

The soap star celebrated her 30th birthday at the beginning of this year

And though she may have secured a slot on Emmerdale, Karene has previously spoken about how her career in the world of acting was entirely accidental after being encouraged to take some classes by a close friend.

“I’ve been acting since I was about 18. I kind of just fell into it by accident, to be honest,” she told reporters including OK!.

“I was on a gap year in uni just working in retail, the glamorous day job life, I met someone who is my very good friend now who told me to come to some acting classes.”

The actress says that she accidentally fell into the industry after being encouraged to take acting lessons

The star then went on to land roles in shows including Holby City and Doctors and even appeared in three episodes of Call The Midwife back in 2021.

But while she may be a talented actress, Karene’s skills don’t stop there. In her spare time, the ITV personality is also a keen singer and is a self-confessed fitness fanatic.

Over on Instagram, Karene appears to be a big fan of travelling and regularly shares snaps from her sun-soaked holidays abroad.

On Instagram, Karene shares snaps from her various sun-soaked adventures

Having made her Emmerdale debut in July, she explained that appearing on the soap was “surreal” and looked forward to what else was in store.

“It was a soap I used to watch in my young years and yeah so being on set, it’s like I’ve been transported into my TV so it’s very surreal. Still not quite set in!,” she said.

“The cast, the crew, behind-the-scenes, everyone has been so welcoming and kind. It’s made it a very surreal but very easy and enjoyable start to what will be I’m sure a very amazing journey.”

