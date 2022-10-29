Emmerdale’s Laura Norton on real-life romance with former co-star Mark Jordon

Emmerdale stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordon started dating back in 2015 after meeting on set and the pair’s romance has continued to go from strength to strength.

Laura, 39, who portrays Kerry Wyatt in the ITV soap, first met Mark, 57, when he joined the cast of Emmerdale for a short period as Daz Spencer in 2014.

The pair formed a friendship and kept in touch after Mark left the soap, and eventually things turned romantic between them.

Laura has opened up about her relationship with Mark, who was previously married to Siobhan Finneran, revealing that when she first met her now-fiancé she never thought things would turn out how they have.

Laura and Mark started dating in 2015

(Image: Instagram / Mark Jordon)

In an interview with Inside Soap, the actress recalled: “Mark came in as Dan’s brother Daz in 2014, initially for a short stint. We kept in touch as friends and grew closer – and we never looked back!”

She added: “If you’d have said when we first met that in a few years we would be a couple and have a baby, I would’ve said ‘excuse me?'”

The mum-of-two also admitted it wasn’t “love at first sight” and while she and Mark did initially meet on the Emmerdale set, it was further down the line when they formed a connection.

Mark and Laura got engaged in 2018

Jesse was born in 2021

(Image: Instagram/Laura Norton)

Laura previously told OK!: “It was about a year and a half later. We hadn’t seen each other since he’d left but we were friends. Then we just started hanging out and before we knew it we were falling for each other. We didn’t want to spoil our friendship. It was a slow burner.”

And Mark admitted: “When we met, this didn’t seem to be on the cards.”

The couple began dating in 2015 and in 2018, during a trip to Spain for Laura’s birthday, Mark romantically popped the question.

In early 2021, Laura gave birth to her and Mark’s first child, a baby son named Jesse, and in October 2022 the pair welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Ronnie.

The couple recently welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Ronnie

(Image: Instagram / Mark Jordon)

Sharing the news on Instagram earlier this month, the actress wrote: “She’s here!!!! We’ve baked another belta. This little superstar joined us on Mon 17th October. She’s dead clever and a tiny little bundle of joy and beauty.”

Ronnie is Mark’s fourth child, with the actor sharing two children with his ex-wife Siobhan.

