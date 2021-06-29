Emmerdale spoilers – David cheats on Meena in death week – digitalspy.com

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has confirmed that David Metcalfe will cheat on Meena Jutla in next week’s episodes.

David (Matthew Wolfenden) is unable to resist temptation as he continues to grow closer to Victoria Barton.

Upcoming episodes see David and Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) bond over parenthood, as they’re both bringing up young children.

David realises that he has plenty in common with Victoria and admires her positive attitude, especially in comparison to Meena’s childish outbursts.

Next week, David and Victoria arrange to look after their babies together.

Before long, sparks fly between the pair as they enjoy each other’s company.

Later, David leans forward and kisses Victoria.

If Meena (Paige Sandhu) were to ever find out about this, how far would she go to get revenge?

Emmerdale bosses have announced that Meena will kill one of the villagers next week. This new storyline twist appears to suggest that David and Victoria are both possibilities for the mystery victim.

Show producer Kate Brooks recently explained: “Meena has been a whirlwind since arriving in the village, scheming and manipulating people and situations to get what she wants and causing nothing but drama and unnecessary heartache in the process.

“Her seemingly caring facade belies her true persona – a woman with a murky past and no conscience. Meena’s lack of empathy is often perceived by those around her as little more than spoilt petulance, however, we soon learn the true extent of her narcissistic and amoral character.”

Emmerdale airs these scenes on Thursday, July 8 at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

