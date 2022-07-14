emmanuella-cause-massive-stir-online-with-her-new-tiktok-video-(watch)

Massive reactions have trailed a new dance video posted on video-sharing platform, TikTok, by popular kid comedienne and actress, Emmanuella.

This video comes shortly after she was enmeshed in a marriage arrangement rumour with Nigerian billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

It would be recalled that last week, alleged reports made rounds online that the Delta-born politician and husband to actress Regina Daniels, met with the 12-year-old’s parents in order to get a marriage list.

However, Ned and Emmanuella have now debunked the unscrupulous report and dismissed it as ‘fake news’.

Well, the actress who became an internet sensation after filming short comedy skits under the umbrella of Mark Angel’s comedy, took to TikTok to share a video of herself doing the popular ‘Kelly’ dance to Wande Coal’s ‘Gentility’.

In the video, the 12-year-old celebrity who is slowly evolving into a beautiful young woman, donned a sleeveless black and white mini-dress and is seen shaking her waist and showing off her hips.

Watch below,

The video has caused quite a stir on social media as netizens opined that she’s too young to be dressed and dancing in such manner.

Some others had a field day sexualizing the teenager and saying she’s ‘ripe’, while others made jokes about Ned Nwoko coming for her.

See some of the reactions below,