emma-raducanu’s-wimbledon-breakout-is-a-rare-bubble-success-story

Emma Raducanu’s forehand is potent but her backhand aptitude could help set her apart. Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock

And then there is the first shot of each point. Raducanu’s return game has been excellent throughout the week. Her aggression has yielded 52% of return games won during the tournament. But against Sorana Cirstea in Saturday’s third-round match in particular, her first serve was extremely effective. By the time she led 3-0 in the second set, she had lost just one point on her first serve. She closed out the match with 83% of first serve points won.

Anne Keothavong, a former top 50 player and Great Britain’s current Billie Jean King Cup captain, says they first met when Raducanu was 11. Keothavong was immediately struck by the youngster’s timing and her ability to step inside the court and take the ball on the rise. As Raducanu has grown up, her attention to detail has become a defining point of her progression.

“She’s a real student of the game,” says Keothavong. “She’s someone who studies her opponent, she studies her own tennis. She’ll watch replays, she’ll watch videos and she’ll talk about it. And she’s curious. So she’s not shy about asking different people for bits of information and her dad is like that as well. They’re happy to tap into lots of different people and take what they want from it and go with it. And it’s worked for her.”

While Raducanu is solid physically and from the baseline, the obvious area of progression is consistency, greater comfort in the forecourt and the capability of finishing points off at the net. But as she steps out to face Tomljanovic, the world No 75, she has everything she needs to compete. It is simply another great opportunity and as Raducanu moves further into the spotlight and deals with the pressure that is sure to come, she will learn a little more about where she is heading.