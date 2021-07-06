emma-raducanu-dream-run-at-wimbledon-over-as-she-retires-with-‘breathing-difficulties’

(CNN) Emma Raducanu’s magical maiden run at Wimbledon came to an end on Monday evening after she retired from her fourth-round match with “breathing difficulties.”

The 18-year-old — who was playing in her first ever grand slam — lost the first set and was trailing 0-3 in the second against Ajla Tomljanovic when she called on a trainer.

During the second set, she frequently bent over with her hand to her stomach, showing signs of discomfort.

A first trainer was followed by a second shortly after, with one appearing to listen to her breathing as she sat on Court One.

Having left the court for further treatment, it was announced minutes later that Raducanu would not be returning. Wimbledon later confirmed she had withdrawn from her match after suffering “breathing difficulties.”