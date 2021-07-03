emma-raducanu:-18-year-old-briton’s-remarkable-run-at-wimbledon-gathers-pace

(CNN) Briton Emma Raducanu is enjoying quite the start to her professional tennis career as the 18-year-old reached Wimbledon’s fourth round on Saturday.

A wild card entry to the tournament, Raducanu is yet to drop a set on her grand slam debut as she saw off Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5 on Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court.

The youngest British woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon in the Open era, Raducanu paid tribute to the backing of fans she received during her match against Cirstea.

“I’m just so so grateful for all the support that I had today,” Raducanu, who was born in Canada, told the Wimbledon website. “I really appreciate it. This is by far the biggest court I’ve played on.

“I think that I coped quite well. I was 3-1 down in the first set but I just tried to hold my nerve. You really got me through — in the second set, and the first set, the whole match really.”