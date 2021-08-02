Emma McKeon Leads All #Tokyo2020 Olympic Swimming Individual Medalists – SwimSwam

2020 TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES

When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021 Open Water swimming: Wednesday, August 4 – Thursday, August 5, 2021

Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021 Where: Olympic Aquatics Centre / Tokyo, Japan

Olympic Aquatics Centre / Tokyo, Japan Heats: 7 PM / Semifinals & Finals: 10:30 AM (Local time)

Pool swimming has officially come to a close for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In total, 208 different Olympic medals were distributed among 124 swimmers. 27-year-old Aussie Emma McKeon earned the most medal of all swimming Olympic medalists with seven, the most ever achieved by a woman in a single Olympics. McKeon picked up four relay medals, two gold (400 free/medley relays) and two bronze (800 free/mixed 400 medley relays), and three individual medals, including 100 fly bronze and a 50/100 free double gold sweep.

The swimmer with the next-most medals is 24-year-old American Caeleb Dressel, who hit five gold medals, just one more than McKeon’s four Tokyo golds. Dressel was a member of the gold medal-winning 400 free relay and world record-breaking 400 medley relay, as well as nabbing three individual medals in the 50/100 free and 100 fly.

20-year-old Kaylee McKeown was the swimmer with the third-most medals with four, three of them being gold. McKeown was a dominant force in the backstroke events with her 100/200 event sweep, as well as leading off the winning 400 medley relay and contributing to the mixed 400 medley relay alongside McKeon. McKeown also had the third-most gold medals behind Dressel’s five and McKeon’s four.

More swimmers that picked up four medals include 24-year-old American Katie Ledecky (400/800/1500 free, 800 free relay), 23-year-old Chinese Zhang Yufei (100/200 fly, 800 free/mixed 400 medley relay), 20-year-old Aussie Ariarne Titmus (200/400/800 free, 800 free relay), and 24-year-old Brit Duncan Scott (200 free/IM, 800 free/400 medley relay). Following the top seven swimmers were 13 swimmers that earned three medals in total.

Among the double-medal winners on the medalists list, only 8 swimmers picked up two individual-only medals in Tokyo.

Siobhan Haughey earned Hong Kong’s first two swimming medals by hitting silver in both the 100 free and 200 free.

earned Hong Kong’s first two swimming medals by hitting silver in both the 100 free and 200 free. Hungarian Kristof Milak won the Olympic title in the 200 fly as well as taking silver in the 100 fly.

won the Olympic title in the 200 fly as well as taking silver in the 100 fly. Japan’s Yui Ohashi picked up double gold by sweeping the 200 IM and 400 IM.

picked up double gold by sweeping the 200 IM and 400 IM. Dutchman Arno Kamminga nailed double silver in the 100 breast and 200 breast.

nailed double silver in the 100 breast and 200 breast. South African Tatjana Schoenmaker first earned silver in the 100 breast before winning the 200 breast.

first earned silver in the 100 breast before winning the 200 breast. Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk picked up two distance medals, 800 free bronze and 1500 free silver.

picked up two distance medals, 800 free bronze and 1500 free silver. American Bobby Finke was the double men’s distance champion in the 800 free and 1500 free.

was the double men’s distance champion in the 800 free and 1500 free. Another American, Hali Flickinger, earned two bronze in the 400 IM and 200 fly.

All of the named swimmers, and a plethora of others, had relay capabilities (or the mere presence of a relay spot) to their advantage when earning these medals. While Ledecky and Titmus earned three individual medals, they were able to earn a fourth medal simply swimming on a finals relay. Likewise, Zhang was able to pick up a second gold medal after being added to the 800 free relay following her 200 fly gold performance. Zhang also added another silver to her collection swimming on the mixed 400 medley relay after earning silver in a historically fast 100 fly final.

Notably, Aussies Mollie O’Callaghan and Brianna Throssell picked up three medals being prelims relay-only swimmers. O’Callaghan, who is 17 years old, became a two-time gold medalist contributing to the prelims 400 free/medley relays and earned bronze swimming prelims of the 800 free relay. Throssell was also a prelims 400 medley relay member, earning gold, as well as a prelims member of the bronze medal-winning 800 free relay and mixed 400 medley relay.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Medals — By the Numbers

208 Olympic medals were distributed in Tokyo 2020

124 swimmers will walk away with at least one Olympic medal

53 swimmers will walk away with two or more Olympic medals

20 swimmers will walk away with THREE or more Olympic medals

7 swimmers will walk away with FOUR or more Olympic medals

60 swimmers will walk away with an Olympic BRONZE medal

58 swimmers will walk away with an Olympic SILVER medal

48 swimmers will walk away with an Olympic GOLD medal

16 swimmers will walk away with TWO or more Olympic GOLD medals

3 swimmers will walked away with THREE or more Olympic GOLD medals

Note: these totals don’t add to the same as the by-country medals table, which you can view here. Each prelims and finals swimmer on a relay is counted as 1 medal below, versus 1 medal in aggregate per country in the primary medals table. So, for example, the American women will receive 20 total medals for relays, which is reflected below.