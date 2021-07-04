emir-of-kano-gets-staff-of-office-(photos)

Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano was yesterday presented with the staff of office by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

It will be recalled that Bayero ascended the throne on March 9, 2020, following the deposition of his nephew, Muhammad Sanusi II, by the governor.

The coronation ceremony attracted various dignitaries from all walks of life across the country and took place inside the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Present at the event are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, and Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President

Others include are, Oba Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, as well as the Shehu of Bornu, Obi of Onitsha, and Oba of Benin.

Also, on the long list of dignitaries was Senate President Ahmad Lawan who led a delegation of lawmakers to the occasion.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, and Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs, were also at the event.

The event also witnessed the presence of state governors including; Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Aminu Masari of Katsina, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara.

In his presentation address, the Kano Governor admonished the emir to stay clear of partisan politics, just as he urged him to remain professional in the discharge of his duties.

Responding, the Emir vowed to be fair and just in the course of his duties.