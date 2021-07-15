Emir of Kano asks Buhari to ease hardship faced by Nigerians – TheCable

Aminu Ado Bayero, the emir of Kano, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to devise ways to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

He said the present economic situation in the country is inflicting untold hardship on Nigerians.

The emir spoke on Thursday when he received the president at his palace after commissioning the Kano-Kaduna rail project in the state.

Bayero said: “We want to commend the president for the infrastructural development across the country particularly those sited in Kano just as the governor listed some of such projects despite the shortfalls in the global economy.

“We are calling on the president to look into various sectors of life and find ways of ameliorating the sufferings and hardships faced by the masses especially in the areas of security, economy, especially food and commodities.

“We are hoping the presidential aides would continue to advise the president on the condition and wellbeing of the poor masses, especially in those aspects where he would need to be informed on certain developments for necessary action. This is a responsibility upon us which we need to discharge accordingly.

“We often pray for divine intervention for our country. To the followers, we urged them to sustain constant prayers for the leaders and pray to God to heal our land from COVID-19 pandemic.

“We commend Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the giant strides developments in the state.”

He called on the president to intensify his efforts in tackling the issues of insecurity.

The monarch appealed to Nigerians to support and pray for the success of the president’s administration.