emir-of-ilorin-says-kwara-government-deserves-re-election

Emir of Ilorin, Kwara State, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has said that Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak has performed creditably to deserve a second term in office.

The monarch believes that the socio-economic development recorded so far by the governor outweighs the expectations of the people of the state.

Speaking during the yearly ‘Bareke’ (traditional homage) at Government House, Ilorin, yesterday, Sulu-Gambari said the achievements of the administration were visible and the governor’s hands-on approach to governance is commendable.

“I have seen that Your Excellency is performing, and you are ready to do more to better the lots of Kwarans. You have just started. It is my prayer that you are given another mandate to achieve more,” he said.

Expressing delight at the governor’s posture on the horseback during the Durbar and the government’s support that made the socio-cultural event a huge success, the monarch described AbdulRazaq as a true son of Ilorin Emirate.

He called on all descendants of Ilorin to continue living in love and unity, which he described as part of the cardinal objectives of the Durbar.

The governor, on his part, said his administration institutionalised the Ilorin Durbar and several other festivals in the state by making them important items in public expenditure under culture and tourism.

His words: “This will get better in the coming years as we ramp up investment in tourism and culture. Our visual arts centre and the international conference centre will play prominent roles in promoting culture and tourism in Kwara.”

“We look forward to bringing the world’s oldest manuscripts of the Qur’an and other relics for exhibition at the visual arts centre.”

The governor commended the monarch and other traditional rulers as well as religious leaders in the state for their support in rallying citizens for peaceful coexistence.

