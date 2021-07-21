emir-of-chikun-dies,-el-rufai-mourns

The late Emir of Chikun, Danjuma Barde died in Kaduna State on July 21, 2021 after a brief illness.

The Traditional Ruler of Chikun Chiefdom in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Danjuma Barde is dead.

The first-class traditional ruler died in the early hours of Wednesday at the Nigerian Army Reference hospital in the Kaduna State capital after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

The late monarch was promoted to a first-class chief in 2018 by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who changed the name of his title from “Sa Gbagyi” to “Esu Chikun”.

El-Rufai: Esu Chikun Was A Peacemaker

In his condolence message, Governor Nasir El-Rufai described the late Esu Chikun, as a traditional leader who promoted peace and embraced the diversity that development and modernity had brought to his chiefdom.

El-Rufai, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said the traditional Ruler was “a peacemaker who did not flinch from the challenges of modernity but who fully embraced the possibilities of diversity.”

“This accommodating and constructive attitude has brought immense socio-economic dividends to the people of Chikun Chiefdom which is host to many of the most significant investment projects the government has attracted to Kaduna State since 2015,” the governor was quoted as saying.

While eulogising the deceased, the governor said the state is “grateful for the positive attitude of the late Dr. Barde.”

He also prayed to God to grant him peaceful repose, to comfort his family and the entire Chikun Chiefdom.