Home NEWS Emir Gambari appoints Abdulrazaq’s brother, APC, PDP stalwarts as Ilorin chiefs
NEWSNews Africa

Emir Gambari appoints Abdulrazaq’s brother, APC, PDP stalwarts as Ilorin chiefs

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
emir-gambari-appoints-abdulrazaq’s-brother,-apc,-pdp-stalwarts-as-ilorin-chiefs

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari,has appointed new chiefs into the Emirate Council.

Abolakale Kawu Agaka, a philanthropist, was named ‘Dan Iyan’. He is a member of Third-Estate, a leading socio-cultural group.

Also honoured was Alimi Abdulrazaq, elder brother to the Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. He is the new ‘Matawalle’.

Ex-factional Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Kawu Baraje, was appointed ‘Tafida’.

A national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Saliu Mustapha is the new ‘Turaki’.

An entrepreneur, Muhammad Yakubu Gobir was designated ‘Madaki’ while Darul Kitab University promoter, Abdulkadir Oba Solagberu is ‘Mallam Ubandoma’.

Sulyman Onikijipa Billahi was appointed ‘Grand Mufty’ of Ilorin Emirate; Yakub Aliagan is now ‘Sarkin Mallami’; Sakariyau Onimago emerged ‘Shetima.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has congratulated the Emir and the eight new traditional title holders.

In a statement, Saraki, the Wazirin Ilorin, noted that the recognition would encourage others to continue striving to excel in their endeavours and community service.

The former Kwara Governor urged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by the monarch “who has played the role of a good father to all indigenes and residents of Ilorin”.

Kwara PDP inaugurates reconciliation committee to unite party members

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Dead turtles and waves of plastic show Sri...

Australia once reveled in being the ‘lucky country’...

Airport piano player earned $60,000 in tips after...

Looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have...

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist recovering following emergency heart surgery

NSA review finds no evidence supporting Tucker Carlson’s...

Secrets of Mars’ core revealed for the first...

A second crisis is killing survivors of India’s...

Why the Delta variant is spreading so much...

LG poll: APC wins Ikorodu LG chairmanship election...

Leave a Reply