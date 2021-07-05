Eminem, Pop Smoke, ABBA, Ed Sheeran And Billie Eilish: 5 Albums Making Waves On The U.K. Chart – Forbes

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards … [+] at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Popular releases from musicians like Eminem and Ed Sheeran are among those that reach very impressive milestones on this week’s U.K. albums chart. In fact, their titles are both now included in a relatively small group that make it to the anniversaries explained below…but even their notable performances can’t come close to matching what ABBA has done this time around with what has turned out to be the most successful album of all time (at least in one regard).

Here are five titles that make waves on this week’s U.K. albums chart.

No. 15 – Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Later this month, Pop Smoke’s estate will release his second posthumous album, and it’s bound to be a major win on the charts. It’s only been a year since his last effort, which was labeled as his first proper album (as opposed to a mixtape) dropped, and since it came out, it hasn’t vacated the U.K. chart. As of this frame, Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon has now been present on the ranking for 52 weeks.

No. 17 – ABBA – Gold

Already one of the bestselling groups of all time all around the world, it’s not entirely shocking that ABBA has become the first act of any kind to see their most popular release reach an incredible and historic milestone on the U.K. albums chart. The pop band’s Gold, a compilation of many of their most beloved singles, has now spent 1,000 frames on the weekly roster, accomplishing something no other title has in the decades the list has been compiled.

No. 19 – Eminem – Curtain Call – The Hits

As his new albums come and go, Eminem’s Curtain Call – The Hits remains on the U.K. albums chart regularly. In fact, it rarely falls off the list, as fans in the country continue to buy and stream the set non-stop. This time around, the project celebrates reaching nine full years on the roster, as it is now up to 468 frames spent on the tally.

No. 37 – Ed Sheeran – X

Ed Sheeran is back at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart this week with his latest release “Bad Habits,” which debuts atop the ranking, becoming his milestone tenth leader in his home country. As millions rush to buy and stream the upbeat poppy tune, the singer-songwriter occupies four rungs on the albums list, with three of those titles lifting from where they ranked last period, while another returns. Included in the quartet is X, which jumps from No. 66 to No. 37 in its three hundred and sixty-fourth turn on the tally, which can also be expressed as seven complete years.

No. 87 – Billie Eilish – Don’t Smile at Me

Ahead of the release of her upcoming album Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish lovers in the U.K. just keep listening to her two most popular projects, the full-length When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (No. 34) and her EP Don’t Smile at Me, which descends slightly to No. 87. The latter set has now racked up 156 weeks on the U.K. albums chart, or three years. Pretty impressive for a debut EP!