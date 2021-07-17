Emily Blunt Says Her Kids Weren’t Interested In Her Movies Until Jungle Cruise – Screen Rant

Emily Blunt says her children weren’t interested in watching her movies until Jungle Cruise. Blunt, whose prior credits include films such as The Devil Wears Prada and The Girl on the Train, can currently be seen onscreen in A Quiet Place 2, which was written and directed by her husband John Krasinski. She and Krasinski share two young daughters, ages 7 and 4.

Blunt’s next film is Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise, a live-action adventure inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) and also stars Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji). Blunt plays Dr. Lily Houghton, an early 20th-century scientist who believes the key to the future of medicine can be found in the jungle at the Tree of Life. With the reluctant assistance of riverboat captain “Skipper” Frank Wolff (Johnson), Dr. Houghton sets off down the Amazon to find the Tree of Life before her competition can, facing many adventures and challenges along the way. Blunt has compared her character to Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford’s iconic archaeologist. Jungle Cruise also features Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote Jungle Cruise, Blunt shared that though her daughters are usually “disinterested” in watching her onscreen, they are very interested in the trailer for Jungle Cruise, which makes her “so happy.” Read what she had to say below:

“This interestingly has been the only trailer that they have watched multiple times. They are usually disinterested in seeing me onscreen – they’re really into Jungle Cruise. They love the jaguar; they love [Dwayne Johnson]; they love the dynamic; they love the whole world, it’s like a really sumptuous, sort of exotic world. And it’s been the first thing they’ve been like, ‘play it again, play it again, play it again.’ They love it, it makes me so happy.”

Blunt also confirms that Jungle Cruise is definitely family-friendly and only scary in “the kind of best way,” though she says her kids “are scared of everything, so who knows.” She goes on to reveal that her children have not experienced the ride that inspired Jungle Cruise, as she has not yet taken her kids to a Disney park. Referencing Jungle Cruise and her turn as the titular nanny in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, she jokes, “I’m hoping, by this point, would I not get a free pass?”

It’s not uncommon for actors’ children to show little fascination with their parents’ work, and it’s certainly not surprising that Blunt’s daughters haven’t watched her films in the past, given their young ages and the dark nature of some of her movies. Should the children decide they enjoy watching their parents onscreen when they get older, they’ll have dozens of movies – and nine seasons of Krasinski’s perennially popular sitcom The Office – to work through. Add in the many films starring their uncle Stanley Tucci (married to Blunt’s sister) and Blunt’s two kids will have more than enough to keep them occupied. Until then, they – and many more people, Disney certainly hopes – can watch Jungle Cruise when it is released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + Premium Access on July 30.

