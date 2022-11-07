Emery gets befitting return as Aston Villa damage Manchester United

Monday, November 7, 2022

Unai Emery

New Aston Villa manager Unai Emery began his second term in the English Premier League on a good note on Sunday, leading his wards to a 3-1 humiliation of Manchester United at Villa Park.

The former Arsenal manager, who newly took over from sacked Steve Gerrard, led Villa to their first home victory against United since 1995.

Leon Bailey gave Villa an opener barely seven minutes into the game as the home side rattled The Red Devils.

United were barely smarting out of the opening shocker when Villa compounded their woes via an 11th minute strike by Lucas Digne.

An own goal by Jacob Ramsey as the first half closed gave United a hope of a comeback but the Red Devils are too weak to make it happen.

Ramsey made up for his error few minutes into the second half, netting a brilliant goal that sealed Villa’s victory.

Sunday’s victory pushed Villa to 13th position while United remain 5th on the EPL log with 23 points in 13 games.

We have recently deactivated our website’s comment provider in favour of other channels of distribution and commentary. We encourage you to join the conversation on our stories via our Facebook, Twitter and other social media pages.

In an era of fake news and overcrowded media marketplace, the journalists at Peoples - aim to provide quality and practical information to help our readers stay ahead and better understand events around them. We focus on being the balanced source of true, stimulating and independent journalism.

- Ltd, Plot 1095, Umar Shuaibu Avenue, Utako, Abuja.

+234 805 888 8330.

–