Embraer delivers first Phenom 300E in deal with Porsche – Asian Aviation

(PHOTO: Embraer)

Embraer delivered the first limited-edition Phenom 300E aircraft—part of the Duet collaboration with Porsche—to an undisclosed customer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The aircraft was delivered at Embraer’s Global Customer Center in Melbourne, Florida. Duet marks the first collaboration between leading aviation and automotive manufacturers, pairing the fastest and longest-ranged single-pilot certified jet with the gold standard in production sports cars, the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Embraer and Porsche, both known for world-class engineering, performance, and design, worked in tandem to create a seamless experience from ground to air using matching design elements that are only available in this pairing. Only 10 of this limited-edition pairing will be produced.

(PHOTO: Embraer)

“We designed Duet in collaboration with Porsche to introduce a seamless travel experience for those wanting to arrive in something totally original, while holding true to our vision of delivering the ultimate experience in business aviation,” said Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO, Embraer Executive Jets. “The Phenom 300E is already the best-selling light jet in the world, and we continue to push the boundaries to provide even more value and bring new experiences to our customers.”

As the world’s fastest and longest-ranged single-pilot business jet, the Phenom 300 series transformed the light jet category. With its unparalleled technology, comfort, and performance, the Phenom 300E sets the highest standard of excellence through best-in-class cabin altitude, high mission flexibility, low operating costs and the best residual value in the industry. The 911 is the heart of the Porsche product portfolio and has one of the longest and most celebrated traditions in the automotive industry. The 911 Turbo S represents the pinnacle of the 911 models and delivers exceptional performance combined with a high degree of everyday usability.

(PHOTO: Embraer)

Duet brings the Phenom 300E and the 911 Turbo S into perfect harmony as design inspiration for the aircraft mirrors that of the car, and vice versa. Starting with seats, the sew style on the Phenom 300E seats were patterned after that of the 911 Turbo S. Both vehicles’ seats also feature red pull straps, a Speed Blue accent stitch, and carbon fibre shrouds. The flightdeck seats were also redesigned to match the seats of the car. On the exterior, both aircraft and car share a matching paint pallet and scheme, complete with a custom two-tone paint finish and hand-painted pinstripes in Brilliant Chrome and Speed Blue, creating a fluid aesthetic throughout both performance machines.

The exclusive collaboration logo, which depicts the aerodynamic requirements of both aircraft and car, is embossed on the seat headrests of the aircraft (representing lift) and debossed on the car’s headrests (representing downforce), as well as featured on the aircraft sideledge, speaker grills, and mounted near the main door. Each pairing also features a special badge, representing one of only ten delivered. The customer has the option to select the location of a blue chip, reflective of their position among the ten units. To further highlight the exclusivity of this pairing, the aircraft registration number is painted on the lower part of the rear wing of the car to demonstrate that specific car belongs to a unique aircraft.

To mark this first-ever collaboration, Duet customers that accept delivery of both the aircraft and vehicle will receive unique and exclusive accessories. Accessories include a Duet customised luggage set with a pilot’s bag and weekenders available with the 911 Turbo S, as well as a Porsche Design 1919 Globe timer UTC titanium-case watch inspired by the aircraft’s flight deck available with the jet.

