elvis-presley-streaming-channel-is-coming

(CNN) The King will live on in streaming.

Independent streaming company Cinedigm in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises has announced the forthcoming launch of The Elvis Presley Channel.

According to a press release, The Elvis Presley Channel will be an ad-supported and linear streaming service “comprised of Elvis Presley archival content and specials, as well as musical content from some of the most influential rock ‘n roll artists that inspired the music industry.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Cinedigm to launch The Elvis Presley Channel,” Marc Rosen, president, entertainment, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, said in a statement. “The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and Cinedigm is best-in-class when it comes to serving fervent fan bases.”

The new channel plans to feature continual Elvis programming with exclusive specials and documentaries of the artist who died from heart disease in 1977, including his famed 1968 comeback special “Singer Presents…Elvis,” “Elvis Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite” and “Elvis by the Presleys.”