Home Business Elvis Presley Movie Is Just the Start of a Flood of ‘King’ Content
Business

Elvis Presley Movie Is Just the Start of a Flood of ‘King’ Content

by News
0 views
elvis-presley-movie-is-just-the-start-of-a-flood-of-‘king’-content

The estate of Elvis Presley is banking on a new era of burning love for the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited “Elvis” movie topped the box office last weekend, generating praise for star Austin Butler’s portrayal of the charismatic rock star. Behind the scenes, the keepers of the business of the singer who died 45 years ago are trying to seize the moment. They are tightening control over Elvis’s image and expanding Elvis content into children’s books, a new Netflix series and an entire streaming channel devoted to keeping him in front of a new generation.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tesla Vehicle Deliveries Tumble After China Factory Shutdown

Eurozone Inflation Hits New High, Pressuring ECB

Health-Insurance Providers Begin Publishing Prices for Medical Care

The iPhone’s Creators Reveal the Consequences They Never...

Jerry Hall Files for Divorce From Rupert Murdoch

Walmart, Target Show Divergence on Companies’ Abortion Coverage

Risky Borrowers Largely Dodged Bankruptcy This Year. Now...

GM Says Unfinished Cars to Hurt Quarterly Results

U.S.-China Competition Zeroes In on Growth

Cooling Demand for Goods Threatens to Turn Pandemic...

Leave a Reply