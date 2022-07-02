elvis-presley-movie-is-just-the-start-of-a-flood-of-‘king’-content

The estate of Elvis Presley is banking on a new era of burning love for the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Baz Luhrmann ’s long-awaited “Elvis” movie topped the box office last weekend, generating praise for star Austin Butler’s portrayal of the charismatic rock star. Behind the scenes, the keepers of the business of the singer who died 45 years ago are trying to seize the moment. They are tightening control over Elvis’s image and expanding Elvis content into children’s books, a new Netflix series and an entire streaming channel devoted to keeping him in front of a new generation.