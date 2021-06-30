elvis-costello-dismisses-claims-olivia-rodrigo-plagiarized-his-music,-saying-that’s-rock-and-roll

(CNN) It’s not been the best week so far for Olivia Rodrigo.

First the teenage star came in for criticism from Courtney Love, the Grand Dame of grunge, who called her “rude” for imitating Hole’s album cover. Now social media users have accused her of plagiarizing a song by the veteran British artist Elvis Costello.

Fortunately, however, Costello has proven to be far more forgiving — and even encouraging — about the similarity between his music and the latest offering from Rodrigo.

After reading an article about Love’s angry accusation this week, a British teenager called Billy Edwards took to Twitter to remark: “First song on the album is a pretty much direct lift from Elvis Costello.”

Edwards was comparing a guitar riff from Brutal, the first track on Rodrigo’s album Sour, with Costello’s 1978 hit Pump It Up.