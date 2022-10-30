Elton John shares sadness after heartbreaking loss as fans send support

October 29, 2022 – 09:08 BST

Elton John paid an emotional tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis following news of his death on Friday with a touching tribute on social media

Elton John was inundated with supportive messages on Friday after he shared his sadness following news of the death of a “trailblazer”.

The Rocketman hitmaker took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis after his death was confirmed by his representative Zach Farnum. The Great Balls of Fire singer passed away aged 87 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Posting a smiling photo of himself with Jerry Lee, Elton wrote: “Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. “He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too.”

He concluded: “Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. @jerryleelewisthekiller #RIP.”

Fans rushed to share their condolences, with one commenting: “Sorry to hear about your loss. RIP Jerry Lee Lewis.” A second said: “I am so sorry for your loss.” A third added: “Elton, you always say and do the right thing.”

Elton paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis following his death

Jerry’s representative confirmed that the star had died from natural causes, but the singer had faced health battles throughout his life.

His latest one was in 2019 when he suffered from a major stroke and ended up having to cancel tour appearances.

It had been falsely reported earlier this week that Jerry had died, with TMZ, who broke the incorrect report, saying someone had contacted them pretending to be the star’s agent.

Jerry Lee Lewis rose to fame in the 1950s

The singer rose to fame in the 1950s and was considered to be a rival to Elvis Presley, but he was mired in scandal during a 1958 tour when it emerged that he had married his then 13-year-old cousin.

However, the singer was able to reinvent himself and also rose to country music superstardom, with hits such as Me and Bobby McGee and There Must Be More to Love Than This.

Jerry would also go on to win four Grammy awards, including a Lifetime Achievement award, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

