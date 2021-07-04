elsa-weakens-and-slows,-but-a-tropical-storm-watch-is-in-effect-for-south-florida

(CNN) Tropical Storm Elsa is a little weaker and slower Sunday as it swirls away from Haiti toward Jamaica and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center, but a tropical storm watch is in effect for the Florida Keys.

The hurricane center said the latest data from a reconnaissance aircraft showed Elsa was moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Its center was located 110 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

Late Saturday, the storm battered parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti with heavy rain and high winds as its center passed to the south.

Elsa is expected to move near Jamaica and parts of eastern Cuba on Sunday, the hurricane center said.

The forecast is less certain after Sunday, meteorologists said, but Elsa could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Florida next week as a tropical storm — including the site of the deadly Surfside condo collapse.