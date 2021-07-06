elsa-intensifies-as-it-turns-toward-florida-coast-on-track-for-wednesday-landfall

Tropical Storm Elsa was barreling up the west coast of Florida Tuesday and forecasters warned it could grow into a hurricane even before it makes landfall around midnight on the northern Gulf Coast.

As of 5 p.m., Elsa was packing sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts and hurricane warnings were in effect from Tampa Bay all the way north to the Steinhatchee River in the state’s Big Bend region, according to the latest National Hurricane Center update.

That’s just 5 mph below Category 1 hurricane strength, which is strong enough to topple trees, send streets signs flying and damage unanchored mobile homes.

Many people in vulnerable Gulf Coast counties like Pasco, Hernando and Citrus, which are home to lots of retirees from the north, live in mobile homes.

Pedestrians dash across an intersection as Tropical Storm Elsa passes Key West, Fla., on Tuesday. (Rob O’Neal / The Key West Citizen via AP)

Farther south, Pinellas and Hillsborough county officials were already breaking out the sandbags as residents in flood-prone sections of St. Petersburg and Tampa braced for storm surges of 2 to 4 feet. And by 3:30 p.m., there were already nearly 2,000 reports of power outages, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Hurricane watches for the western coast of Florida during the month of July are rare. Going back to 2008, there is no other instance of the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay issuing a hurricane watch in July.

But by sunrise Tuesday, Elsa was battering the Florida Keys with tropical storm-force winds and torrential rainfall. Some of the highest wind gusts clocked included 62 mph in Key West and 64 mph in Sand Key.

By midmorning, Elsa was a 60 mph tropical storm and showing signs of strengthening as it passed just west of Key West.

Hurricane hunters continued to keep tabs on the growing storm. But one of the missions out of Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, was delayed by flash flood warning and lightning in the area.

A tropical storm watch was also added Tuesday morning for portions of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts, including Savannah and Charleston.

Storm surge warnings remained in effect for parts of the Florida coast, including Tampa Bay.

After making landfall, Elsa was expected to weaken as it moves inland but will bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Peak storm surge was forecast to be 3 to 5 feet above normally dry ground, including Tampa Bay. Elsewhere up and down the west coast of Florida, 1 to 3 feet to 2 to 4 feet were also possible.

Four to 6 inches of rainfall was expected to drench a wide swath of the region stretching across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, with as much as 8 inches of rain possible in some isolated areas.

Parts of North Carolina and Virginia could also get up to 5 inches of rain, forecasters said.

And flood watches had already issued through Thursday ahead of the downpour for the 12 million people who live into the areas most likely to be deluged.

Tornadoes were also possible across nearly the entire state of Florida on Tuesday associated with Elsa.

A meteorological coincidence: The last tropical storm to make landfall on the west coast of Florida was Eta last November. Elsa is following a similar track and also starts with the letter E.