elsa-forecast-to-strengthen-to-category-1-hurricane-for-florida-landfall:-latest

Elsa, now a tropical storm, is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall near Cedar Key along Florida’s west coast.

Landfall is expected around 8 or 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Elsa is expected to bring winds up to 75 mph at landfall; storms with winds of 74 mph or higher are considered hurricanes.

The storm’s path is sparing Miami, where rescuers are still searching for victims of the deadly Surfside condo collapse.

Search and rescue efforts continued through the rain and wind overnight, pausing only briefly for lightning as per the law, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday. The wind has also hampered large cranes from moving heavy debris, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

The University of Florida in Gainesville has canceled all classes for Wednesday.

Tampa International Airport is suspending operations from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Storm surge could reach 5 feet around Tampa Bay, an area very susceptible to flooding due to the coastal, low-lying topography.

The heaviest rainfall — 6 to 10 inches — will be north of Tampa.

Flooding is possible for most of Florida — from Naples to Jacksonville — and could extend into Georgia.

The ground in many parts of the Sunshine State is already saturated after a 300% rain increase over the last two weeks, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez said Tuesday.

Residents should be prepared to be without power for the next few days, but widespread evacuations aren’t expected, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

After barreling through Florida, Elsa will weaken as it moves through Georgia, the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic.

A tropical storm watch could even be issued in the Northeast.

Elsa will pass just east of New York City and Long Island on Friday morning and then speed up around Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard where gusty winds and heavy rain are possible.