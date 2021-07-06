Elon Musk tweets Britney Spears support amid her ongoing conservatorship battle in court – Fox News

Elon Musk has joined the chorus of famous people calling for an end to Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship following the singer’s latest defeat in court.

Last week, Spears was dealt a major blow when a judge denied her request to remove her father as her conservator, which would have given her back control over her own finances. The move brought the ongoing situation with Spears’ father, Jamie, into the spotlight and prompted many high-profile people to speak out to support her.

On Monday, Musk became the latest to support Britney with a now-viral tweet that simply echoed the words many have been taking to social media to say, “Free Britney.”

However, it didn’t take long for many online to speculate that Musk’s longtime girlfriend, Grimes, was the one pulling the strings to get the Tesla CEO to lend his voice to the cause.

Shortly after Musk’s tweet, Grimes responded with the words “Thank u,” which many believe implied that a conversation about the subject happened privately between the two.

Regardless of whether or not Musk supported Britney on his own or if Grimes helped usher him along the way, the duo is merely the latest celebrities calling for Spears’ conservatorship to end. Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Rose McGowan, Jesse Tyler Furguson and more have all taken to social media to show their support as the “Toxic” hitmaker seeks other avenues to gain her freedom.

On Thursday, a request from Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, to replace Jamie Spears with Bessemer Trust was denied by a judge.

Ingham had initially filed the motion to remove Jamie late last year, saying that Spears was “afraid of her father.” The motion was denied and he recently refiled. The star has also said she wouldn’t perform again until her father was no longer in control of her career.

Elon Musk tweeted his support of Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

In her 24-minute address to the court last week, the star claimed that her father “loved” the control that he held over her thanks to the “abusive” guardianship. Spears asked for her statements to a Los Angeles courtroom could be shared publicly.

“I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people,” Spears told Judge Brenda Penny. “It makes no sense.”

She said she works constantly and is surrounded by an entire staff on her payroll but isn’t even allowed to control her own fortune.

Jamie Spears has been in control of his daughter’s $60 million fortune since 2008. Until 2019, attorney Andrew Wallet served as co-conservator until his resignation. Jamie temporarily handed power over to Spear’s care manager Jodi Montgomery that same year after he had a medical scare.

She also accused her conservators of preventing her from removing a contraceptive device.

Fox News’ Nate Day and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.