Home WORLD NEWS Elon Musk slams Apple app store fees – Fox Business
WORLD NEWS

Elon Musk slams Apple app store fees – Fox Business

by admin
written by admin
elon-musk-slams-apple-app-store-fees-–-fox-business

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday slammed Apple for the fees it charges companies to use its app store – a fee that he likened to a “global tax on the Internet.” 

“Apple app store fees are a de factor global tax on the Internet,” the billionaire tweeted. “Epic is right.”  

ELON MUSK’S LOOP DRIVERS REPORTEDLY GIVEN SCRIPTED RESPONSES FOR PASSENGERS

The “Epic” refers to Epic Games Inc., the video game company behind popular titles like “Fortnite” which brought a lawsuit against Apple, charging that the tech giant has transformed a once-tiny digital storefront into an illegal monopoly that squeezes mobile apps for a significant slice of their earnings. 

Apple takes a commission of 15% to 30% on purchases made within apps, including everything from digital items in games to subscriptions.

The company has denied Epic’s claims. 

CLICK HERE TO READ FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

FOX Business has reached to Apple for comment on Musk’s comments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Injured Djokovic leaves Tokyo Olympics empty-handed

Fernando Henrique Cardoso: Politics in Brazil is a...

China races to curb Delta-fuelled COVID outbreak, worst...

China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions...

Boston trains collide, leaving at least 25 hurt,...

Canadian doctor accused of using own sperm to...

CDC report: Fully vaccinated people infected by COVID...

Body of Reuters Photographer Was Mutilated in Taliban...

‘South Park’ Creators Want To Buy Real Casa...

Mudslide traps over a hundred motorists overnight in...

Leave a Reply