elon-musk-seeks-to-abandon-$44-billion-twitter-deal

Elon Musk is seeking to terminate his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter Inc., saying that the company hasn’t provided the necessary data and information he needs to assess the prevalence of fake or spam accounts, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

Twitter “is in material breach of multiple provisions of that agreement” and appears to have made “false and misleading representations” when entering into the agreement, according to a letter from Mr. Musk’s lawyer filed with securities regulators.