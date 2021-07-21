Elon Musk says Tesla will let other cars use its network of 25,000-plus Superchargers by the end of this year – Business Insider

Elon Musk said Tesla would open its Supercharger network to other electric cars later this year.

Tesla reached a milestone of 25,000 chargers worldwide in May, and is still installing more.

When Tesla first made its charging stations, there was no industry standard, Musk said Tuesday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that Tesla would let other brands’ electric vehicles use its Supercharger stations later this year.

Replying to a tweet about Tesla’s charging stations, Musk said the company designed its own proprietary chargers after it launched because there was “no standard back then.”

“That said, we’re making our Supercharger network open to other EVs [electric vehicles] later this year,” he added.

Musk did not specify when exactly the network would open to other cars.

—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2021

Tesla launched its fast-charging Supercharger network in September 2012 with six stations. In May this year, it reached a milestone of 25,000 chargers worldwide.

In June, the company unveiled a new 3,100 mile charging route stretching from London to China, and its official Twitter account shows recent installs in the US, Italy, Iceland, and South Korea.

The Supercharger network is also currently the subject of a class-action lawsuit against Tesla.

A Tesla owner filed the lawsuit claiming Tesla broke its promise of offering drivers free lifetime Supercharger access by introducing “idle fees” for when owners leave their cars at the stations after their batteries are full.