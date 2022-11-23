Elon Musk Says He Had a Conversation With FTX’s SBF on the Twitter Deal

Elon Musk recently said that he had a conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried before the Twitter deal. He also shared some predictions going forward.

The world’s richest man recently joined a discussion on Twitter with over 60,000 listeners to talk about the FTX hack and bankruptcy.

Musk revealed that he had a conversation with the exchange’s former CEO – Sam Bankman-Fried and that his opinion of him wasn’t the best.

… I got a ton of people telling he’s got huge amounts of money that he wants to invest in the Twitter deal and I talked to him for about half an hour and I know my bullshit meter was redlining. It was like, this dude is bullshit – that was my impression.

Musk said he hadn’t heard of him before that, while adding:

[…] Everyone including major investment banks – everyone was talking about him like he’s walking on water and has a zillion dollars. And that was not my impression – that dude is just, there’s something wrong, and he does not have capital and he will not come through. That was my prediction.

Later on, Musk also reiterated the importance of keeping funds on cold storage. He also said:

I think there probably is a future for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DOGE. I can’t really speak to the others. But if you’ve got one of those three in a cold wallet and off an exchange, I think my guess is it works out well.

