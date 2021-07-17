Elon Musk defends ‘brutal pic’ with Richard Branson leaving netizens in splits – Republic World

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s reply to a tweet about the cabinets in billionaire Richard Branson’s house has left netizens in splits. Before the historic Virgin Galactic flight, Branson met Musk, and a photo of the duo left several internet users intrigued. It all started with a post by Twitter user Kelsea Bauman-Murphy, who re-shared the image originally posted by Branson, in which the two can be seen standing in an open kitchen, with a shabby cabinet in the background, and Musk posing barefoot.

In the caption, Kelsea said that “what’s the point” of being a billionaire if those are the cabinets – particularly unimpressed by the drawer knobs which she dubbed like googly eyes. In a series of tweets, Kelsea said, “How can you be worried about space when you can’t even manage the sh*t right above the ground???” Commenting about the decor, she also shared a meme saying, “Money can’t buy you class”.

Kelsea’s post then prompted people to share all sorts of comments, including one from Elon Musk himself. While taking to the comment section, the SpaceX CEO explained the reason behind the unimpressive cabinet. He also blamed Branson and said that he wasn’t expecting the “brutal” 3am picture before the flight to be posted online.

It was Richard’s rental house, which overall is great, but I agree regarding the cabinets haha. This was 3am, day of flight. Wasn’t expecting this brutal pic of me to be posted, but oh well. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

Netizens defend Musk

Kelsea also played along and then replied saying that she just wants Musk to have a “happy life with nice cabinets”. Meanwhile, Musk’s reply has garnered over 76,000 likes and thousands of comments. His tweet garnered a lot of attention online, with several netizens lauding him for his sense of humour.

Elon all I want is for you to have a happy life with nice cabinets and hemmed pants. I also would like money. From you. Please. — Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 14, 2021

While one user wrote, “You look great. Don’t be so hard on yourself,” others defended him and said that there’s nothing wrong with being humble. “Brutal? Nothing wrong with keeping it real,” said third. “What’s wrong with the cabinets? are they broken or dirty? It is actually such CONFORMITY in the US in the expectation of what a good kitchen is! We have vintage appreciation in every other field, but I guess kitchen enthusiasts are not understanding of value of vintage or UNIQUE,” wrote fourth.

You look good for a 3 am morning nothing to be shame about! — Miguel Angel Sosa (@Mikesosastupor) July 14, 2021

Nothing wrong with the Pic. There’s nothing better than being simple — Ibrahim Alhuthayfi (@alhuibra) July 15, 2021

You don’t have to explain or apologize, if she truly followed you and read everything, she would know that this place wasn’t yours… I think you’re amazing, keep up the great work, I only wish I could experience the flight to space like you have… — Jason A. Staten (@BabyBoyJay75) July 14, 2021

You dont have to explain yourself, I can’t believe people are giving you headache over cabinet handles like it’s fine. It doesnt even matter. You guys did great for a 3am pic. The thread is hilarious but at the same time like cabinets dont matter at all. — Tara Brown (@MsTaraBrown) July 16, 2021

The fact you were their to support him at three am is amazing. Shows your compassion and dedication to friendship. You are an amazing example of what we all should be towards our friends — Adam (@apoe5518) July 14, 2021

Really cabinets is all you could see in that picture of legends 🤷🏽‍♂️ feel sad for the human race at times but then there is always hope with the ones in the picture 🙏🏽 — Serial Tweeder (@Tweedderati) July 14, 2021

(Image: Twitter)

