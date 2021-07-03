Elon Musk Confirms Rear Wheel Steering In Tesla Cybertruck – InsideEVs

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk recently answered the question about the Tesla Cybertruck update on Twitter, hinting at three things.

First of all, the final production version will be almost exactly as shown in the first production version, that later on was seen multiple times in California, Texas and New York. It means no changes in size and only minor refinements to details.

“Friday afternoons are usually Tesla design studio time. Cybertruck will be almost exactly what was shown.”

The second thing is that the electric pickup truck from Tesla to will have rear-wheel steering to improve the turning radius and maneuverability of such a big vehicle.

“We’re adding rear wheel steering, so it can do tight turns & maneuver with high agility.”

At this point we don’t know whether it will be only a basic rear-wheel steering that is utilized in some cars, or if it will have also a special mode to drive diagonally, like the GMC Hummer EV’s Crab Mode (see example here).

With up to three electric motors (two for the rear wheels and one for the front axle) Rivian’s Tank Turn (rotating the vehicle in place) is not very likely.

The third thing hinted at by Elon Musk is that there will be many other “great things” implemented in the Cybertruck that were not yet revealed:

“Lot of other great things coming.”

Tesla Cybertruck specs: