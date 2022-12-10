Ellie Warner’s family life with boyfriend Nate – from quirky Leeds home to pet pooches

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has been a fan favourite since she began appearing on the Channel 4 show with her sister Izzi in 2015.

The hairdresser, 32, recently thrilled fans as she announced she’s expecting her first child, with the star seen showing her sister a baby scan on the show.

She told her sister: “I went for a scan on Saturday” as she showed her the snap from the ultrasound.

“It looks like a jellied alien,” the sisters joked.

“When I showed mum the picture she said ‘oh can I take a picture’… you didn’t even look at it for two minutes!” Ellie said.

Ellie showed a sister a picture of her scan

(Image: Channel 4)

Izzi then joked: “I’ll stare at it a bit longer just to make you happy.”

The happy news comes following a difficult time for Ellie and her family, after her boyfriend Nate was involved in a car crash earlier this year.

Nate was left fighting for his life earlier this year after he was hit by a car in March, suffering a broken neck, back and two collapsed lungs.

However, thankfully he pulled through and the pair are now looking forward to welcoming their first child into the world.

Nat Eddleston had previously appeared alongside partner Ellie Warner on Gogglebox

(Image: Channel 4)

Ellie and boyfriend Nat live together in Leeds

(Image: Instagram / Ellie Warner)

Ellie first shared a photo of herself with Nate, who works as a plumber, in 2020 and he’s also made a guest appearance on Gogglebox.

The star previously called her other half her “one true love” when wishing him a Happy Valentine’s Day on Instagram.

The couple moved in together last year and are documenting the renovation work on their new 1930s semi in Leeds via dedicated Instagram account @throughmykeyhole.

They describe themselves on the account as “lovers of colour” and “second hand finds”.

Ellie and Nat are proud dog parents

(Image: Ellie Warner / Instagram)

The couple are also proud dog parents, with Ellie previously sharing an adorable photo of her two Italian Greyhound pups called Mick and Madge and her mini Daschund called Morris to Instagram.

Ellie works as a hairstylist at a salon in Leeds where she specialises in creative colour and cuts, often showing off her work on her dedicated hairdressing Instagram account.

And while she didn’t reveal in the latest episode of Gogglebox when her new arrival was due, we’ll likely find out more soon as the stars regularly share details of their family life on the show.

The couple update fans on their house renovation on Instagram

(Image: @throughmykeyhole Instagram / Ellie Warner)

Her sister Izzi shares two children called Bobby and Bessie with her boyfriend Grant with the duo joining their mum on the Gogglebox sofa back in February.

Elsewhere on the show, Pete Sandiford has also announced he’s expecting his second child with his wife.

